Timothy Chad Bostick Owens
Hamilton- Timothy Chad Owens, 40 died Friday, April 3,2020 in Oxford, MS. He was born December 12, 1979 in Starkville, MS to Arnold Wayne Owens and Teresa Bostick Owens. He lived at the North Mississippi Regional Rehab Center in Oxford, MS.He was a Baptist. Graveside Services were held Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Owens Family Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen was in charge of the arrangements.He is survived by one sister Caysee Owens Sanders (Allen) of Southaven, MS; one brother Curtis Wayne Owens ( Olivia) of Hamilton, MS ; Paternal Grandmother Betty Sutton Owens of Hamilton, MS and two nieces Ava & Locke Owens. he is preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents Helen Brewer Bostick (Lamar) and Paternal Grandfather Wayne Owens. In lieu of flowers, Memorials maybe sent in Chad's name to the North Ms Regional Center at 967 Regional Center Drive, Oxford, MS 38655.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020