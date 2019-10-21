|
Mrs. Mable Katherine Parker, 98, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her home in Noxapater, MS. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 23rd, at Porter Funeral Home, with Rev. Allen Eaves officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Porter Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Porter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Parker was born January 29, 1921, in Winston County. She was a homemaker and a farmer, and enjoyed her hobbies of art and woodworking. She was a member of Noxapater Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Vardaman Parker; her parents, Gladys Bane and Barney Newton Eubanks; her brothers, Edwin Eubanks, Jack Eubanks, Portis Eubanks, and Johnny Eubanks; and a sister, Margie Morris.
She is survived by a daughter, Katherine Ann (Rob) Rice of Starkville, MS; two sons, Charles (Barbara) Parker of Louisville, and Donald Ray (Joan) Parker of Noxapater; a brother, Mack (Janice) Eubanks of Philadelphia, MS two granddaughters, Shelley (Steve) Westbrook, and Wendy (Brent) Walton; and a great grandson, Gage Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to French Camp Academy.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019