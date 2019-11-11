|
Barbara Gail Medders Parker, age 69, passed away at her residence in Starkville, MS on November 10, 2019. She was a retired LPN with the Carrington Nursing Center in Starkville, MS. Barbara enjoyed life, was a fun-loving person and a permanent tattoo and makeup artist.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. A graveside service will immediately follow in Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville, MS.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Pam Foster of Starkville; brother, Donnie Medders of Europa, MS; sister, Patsy Hart of Starkville, MS; grandchildren, Joby Foster and Zada Foster; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ava Nell Medders; brothers, Billy Raymond Medders, Leon Medders; sisters, Jo Helen Steadman & Jane Gee.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019