David Woodrow Parvin, Jr., 80, formerly of Starkville, Mississippi, died March 9, 2020, of natural causes. David was born on August 25, 1939, to Woodrow and Bernice Parvin in Corinth, Mississippi. David grew up on campus and was in the graduating class of 1957 at Starkville High School.
David attended Mississippi State University on football and baseball scholarships, earning letters in both. David received both a BS in Math and an MS in Economics from MSU and obtained a PhD in Agricultural Economics from the University of Florida.
Dr. David Parvin came home to Mississippi State University and joined the faculty of Agricultural Economics. His areas of specialization include the following: Production Economics, Plant Physiology, Cotton Production, Pest Management, Systems Analysis, and Statistics. Dr. Parvin authored or co-authored over 250 academic articles and was a principle investigator on numerous agricultural grants. His research at the Delta Research and Extension Center at Stoneville benefitted cotton farmers in the Mississippi Delta. His research also led him to Australia, India, and El Salvador to work on local projects as a consultant.
David was an avid sportsman, particularly hunting and fishing. David was committed to his recovery through Alcoholics Anonymous. Within the AA community, he was a dependable sponsor and steadfast leader, positively influencing a great number of people on their road to recovery.
David is survived by his daughters, Lisa Gibbs (John), Jenny Castillo, Amy Henley (Chip); grandsons Clay (Tori) and Blake Henley, two brothers, Steve Parvin, M.D. (Martha Ruth), and Gary Parvin, J.D. (Pat); his uncle Gerald Harrison, his aunts June Harrison and Judy Harrison; several cousins, nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Bernice Parvin; his uncles, Rev. William H. Harrison and Dr. Danny Harrison; his aunt Gratia Underwood; his wife, Joyce Parvin, his grandson Ryan Castillo, and his second wife, Kay Arnett Parvin.
A memorial service for the family will be at a later date. Memorials or donations may be made to the Dr. D. W. Parvin, Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 5197, Mississippi State, MS 39762.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020