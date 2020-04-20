|
|
|
Sue Hamilton Peacock, 71 years old, passed away on April 17th, 2020. Sue was born January 26, 1949 in Starkville Mississippi. She was a graduate of Maben High School, Class of 1966. She was a life-long member of Center Grove Baptist Church. Sue was known for her work ethic and dedication to her work as she spent more than 30 years as the Office Manager of Collegiate Heights Apartments.
Sue was a devoted and loving wife. Everyone knew how fond she was of her husband. She enjoyed traveling and taking an occasional trip to Tunica with David. She enjoyed simply talking and spending quality time with him. She and David created many memories visiting children and grandchildren.
Sue was also a dedicated mother and grandmother. She adored and took great pride in her daughter, Shelly. Sue was known for her generosity, nurturing spirit, and kindness. She was a loyal friend to many, always putting the needs of others above herself.
Sue enjoyed listening to the blues, playing the piano, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was known for her sassy style and could always be seen wearing high heels, no matter the occasion. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Travis Hamilton and her brother, Stan Hamilton.
Sue is survived by her husband, David Peacock of Mathiston; her daughter, Shelly Brown Huddleston (Russ) of Maben; 3 granddaughters, Tiffany Huddleston Slaughter (Zach), Hannah Sue Huddleston, Grace Michelle Huddleston; her mother, Gladys Hamilton of Maben; her sister, Barbara Warren of Madison; her 4 step-children, Janie Riggleman, Mack Peacock, Taylor Peacock, Tony Cooper and 14 bonus grandchildren with her husband, David.
There was a private family graveside service, led by Reverend Tommy Temple on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Spring Valley Cemetery of Mathiston. There will be a memorial service, led by Reverend David Hamilton, celebrating her life in the next few weeks to be announced at a later time, when all family and friends can be present.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Center Grove Baptist Church.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020