Poe Obituary

Mrs. Lue Gean Poe ,67, of Starkville, MS died on December 5, 2019 in Philadelphia, MS.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Sixteenth Section M. B. Church, Starkville, MS.
Interment will follow at Sixteenth Section Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019
