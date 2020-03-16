|
Hal Moody Polk, son of Lillie Mae and Moody Polk, died March 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Prentiss, Mississippi on May 29, 1935. He graduated from Prentiss High School, completed a degree in Music Education from Mississippi College and earned an advanced degree from Mississippi State University.
In 1957 Hal began his career in Forest, Mississippi as director of bands where for 10 years the Forest High School concert, marching and stage bands earned superior ratings annually in state and regional competitions. In 1968 he joined the Mississippi State University Music Education Faculty where he conducted the Trombone Choir, Brass Choir, and taught History and Appreciation of Music until his retirement in 1997. In addition to his work at MSU, Hal taught many young Starkville students in his private piano lab. He was the leader and pianist in two combos, The Limelighters and Just We Two that often entertained at area events.
Hal was preceded in death by his son, Mark Christopher Polk and his grandson, Joshua Black.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Saulters Polk; daughter, Lynne Polk Black; son, Stephen Hal Polk and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Mark Christopher Polk, Jr., Anne Barrett Polk Hazard and husband, Matt, Laura Polk Phillips and husband, Mason, Maris Black, and Elizabeth Ann Polk; great grandsons, Foster Phillips and James Russell Hazard; sister, Sandra Polk Hollingsworth; and brother, John Thomas Polk also mourn his death.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020