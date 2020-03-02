|
William Robert (Bill) Putt, 65, went to his heavenly home on March 1, 2020. Bill was born October 29, 1954 to Wayne and Mary Lee Barnett Putt. He retired from the City of Starkville Electric Department as a heavy equipment operator. Bill loved the outdoors and was most comfortable working in his yard. Another passion of his was his Chihuahuas, Ziva and Abby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Mary Lee Putt; and his sister, Teressa Putt Yeatman.
Bill is survived by his wife, Pamela Rogers Putt; daughter, Morgan Putt; sons, Mark Putt (Charry), and Tyler Duncan; grandchildren, Shelby Reeves, Ean Putt, Jackson Reeves, and Christian James Putt; and his brothers, David and Paul Putt.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS.
Special thanks to the ladies at Kindred Hospice.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020