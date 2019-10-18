|
|
|
Elizabeth Cox Randle, age 83, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS.
Funeral services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, from U.F.C.W. Local #1529 Union Hall, West Point, MS. with Rev. Willie T. Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Abbot Cemetery, West Point, MS.
Visitation is 3 - 6 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. West Point, MS.
Carter's Mortuary Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019