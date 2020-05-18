Or Copy this URL to Share

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Reed; his parents, Daily and Ethel Reed; and siblings, Lloyd Reed, Neva Pinnix, Lillian McCool, Lila Williams, and Edwin Reed.



He is survived by his wife, Annette Tyra Reed; daughters, Jan Raines (David), Mary Ann Inghram (Thomas); sons, Keith Reed (Crystal), Larry Reed (Tina), Scotty Reed (Shelly), Billy Dill (April); 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren,



Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Double Springs Baptist Church. The graveside service will be on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.



