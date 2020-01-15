|
Jacqueline Mullen Reynolds was born on February 29, 1940 in Starkville, Mississippi. She passed away January 3, 2020 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Vermelle Mullen, her husband, William Raymond Reynolds, Sr., and her daughter, Jacqueline Rhea Reynolds.
She is survived by her sons, William Jack Reynolds and William Raymond Reynolds, Jr. (Lisa Lishman); her sister, Nancy Rhoades (Andy); grandchildren, Henry Mason Reynolds, Eli Lishman Reynolds, Huck Everett Reynolds, and Delilah Rhea Reynolds, as well as many cherished family and friends.
Jacqueline graduated from Starkville High School in 1958 and Mississippi State University in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in Industrial-Commercial Education. In 1963 she moved to Huntsville, Alabama where she was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and worked in a variety of positions for Huntsville City Schools until her retirement in 2011.
A memorial service will be held at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville on Friday, January 17th at 1:00 p.m. with a burial service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , https://www.alz.org/nca/donate.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020