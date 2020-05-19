Or Copy this URL to Share

Wyatt Smith Rodgers went to live with Jesus on Wednesday, April 29,2020.

He was born on November 23,2011 to Jamie and Holly Rodgers. Wyatt was a bright light in what can often times be a dark world. He was a sweet soul whose smile and laugh brought joy to everyone he came in contact with. He loved every one and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his parents, Jamie and Holly Rodgers and his little 5 year old brother, Maximus Rodgers.His maternal grandmother, Linda Young from DeRidder,LA.

His paternal grandparents, Ronnie and Relda Engelmann from Starkville,MS and

Great grandmother, Jewel Stephenson from Durant,MS.

His family tree is full of many uncles and aunts along with many cousins and friends are like family. Wyatt will be missed by all who knew him and Heaven gained one more precious soul.

