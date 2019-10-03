|
Barbara Ann Rogers, age 86, died Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at her family home in Starkville, MS. Services will be held Saturday, October 5th at 11:30 am at the Starkville Church of Christ, 613 East Lee Blvd, Starkville, MS with Minister Jeremy Stewart officiating, and burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Rogers was born on July 2, 1933 in Wichita Falls, TX to the late Johnny and Laverne Entrekin. Barbara was a graduate of Iowa Park High School, Iowa Park, TX, and married Dr. Jerry Rogers on June 14th, 1953. Barbara was a member of the Starkville Church of Christ, and a retired bank teller, church secretary, tax preparer, and homemaker.
Barbara was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. She lived her adult life at her home in Starkville on Country Club Road and was a wonderful, caring person, always putting others ahead of her own needs. Barbara taught children's bible school, lady's bible class, participated in mission trips to Poland and Honduras, and was a long time faithful and dedicated member of the Starkville Church of Christ working closely in the early years with the University Christian Student Center. Barbara enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, and cheering on the MS State Bulldogs. She was a sweet, generous woman who will be greatly missed by friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Karen Rogers Young, and grandson, Weston Rogers Stewart.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. Jerry Rogers, retired MSU Professor of Starkville, MS; children, Teresa Stewart (Dean) of Starkville, MS, Mark Rogers of Huntsville, AL, Kenny Young (Son-In-Law) of Kosciusko, MS; sisters, Jeraldine Brinthaupt of Austin, TX, Carolyn Gottlieb of Austin, TX, and Linda Davis of Georgetown, TX; brother, Mike Entrekin of Birmingham, AL; and grandchildren, Corley Clark, Christy Cheek, Jeremy Stewart, Ryan Young, and Kaitlin Young; and nine great-grandchildren.
Elders and Deacons of the Starkville Church of Christ will serve as pallbearers.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019