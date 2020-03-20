|
Audrey G. Scales, age 78, was born September 6, 1941 and died March 19th, 2020 after long battle with cancer. She is survived by her son John Scales of Maben, MS, grandsons James and Robert; daughter Susan Huffman (Scott) of Tuscaloosa, AL, grandson Alex (Amber), granddaughter Ashley (Jay) and 2 great-granddaughters; brothers Adrian (Bonnie) Green of Tupelo and Walter (Charlotte) Green of Heidelberg, MS; step-sister Sharen (Joe) Weeks of Prattville, AL; sisters-in-law Lonnie Green, Lala Scales, and Beverly Scales; and many beloved nieces and nephews and her grand dog Rosie.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, A. Paul Scales, brother Truman Green, mother Deane Scoggins McCoy, step-father Robert Scoggins, father Huland Green, and step-mother Christine Green.
A lifelong resident of Starkville, MS, Audrey graduated from Starkville High School in 1959 and attended Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi State University. Her love and pride for her hometown was evident in her career in Economic Development. Audrey had a servant's heart and enjoyed helping others through her volunteer work with the Oktibbeha County Hospital, Starkville Pilot Club, and First Presbyterian Church.
Audrey enjoyed traveling, volunteering, and especially spending time with friends and family. Her family meant the world to her. So much so that this Bulldog fan was known to root for the Crimson Tide on all but one Saturday in November in support of her son-in-law.
Private graveside service Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Starkville Memorial Garden Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the A. Paul Scales Scholarship fund with the Oktibbeha County School System or the American Red Cross.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020