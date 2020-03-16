|
Dr. Charles "Chuck" Thomas Scarborough, Jr. passed away Saturday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS at the age of 84.
Chuck was born on August 2nd, 1935, in Dunn, NC to Charles Thomas Scarborough, Sr. and Virginia Johnson Scarborough. He graduated from Tulane University in 1959 with a degree in Mathematics, and subsequently received his PhD from Tulane in 1964. He worked his way through college by life guarding and working on the docks in New Orleans. He married Betty Ray Pepper in 1959, having met her in graduate school at Tulane. Chuck initially taught at Wayne State University in Detroit for two years before landing a position in the math department at Mississippi State University. He taught at MSU from1966 until his retirement.
Chuck loved mathematics, and during his career at MSU, he taught thousands of undergraduate and graduate students. He was also the owner of Starkville Warehouse Company and enjoyed exercising, especially lifting weights, reading, eating good food, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife Betty; survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jane and Kris Turnbull; his son and daughter-in-law Charles and Leigh Scarborough; and six grandchildren, William, Matthew, Laura, Christine, Lawson, and Brooks.
A visitation service will be held at Welch Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at New Palestine Cemetery in Picayune, MS on Wednesday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dr. Scarborough's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Memphis.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020