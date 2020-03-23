|
Mrs. Deborah "Debbie" Marie Shaffer
Sturgis- Mrs. Deborah Marie Shaffer, 64, died on March 9, 2020, at sea, en route to Montego Bay. She was born July 12, 1955 in Starkville to the late Thomas Gene and Eddie Maurice McMinn Pellum. Debbie worked as a Truck Driver for 18 years, alongside of her husband Kim. One of her favorite things to do was driving over the road hauling pigs. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed going on cruises with her family, "trying" to grow flowers and collecting pigs of all sizes. She married Kim Allen Shaffer on March 8, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Graveside funeral services were held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. from Mt. Moriah Methodist Cemetery near Eupora, MS with the Brother Mike Sanders officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Kim Allen Shaffer of Sturgis: two daughters, Becky Bishop (Andy) of Millport,Alabama and Patty Smith of Starkville: son, Jonathan Upchurch (Alice) of Sturgis: eight grandchildren, Kamden, Karsten and Alexis Upchurch, Macy and John David Bryant, Avery and Leigha Copeland and Noah Hudson, brother, Doug Pellum, all of Starkville. Memorials may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020