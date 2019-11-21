|
Joe Shurden, Sr., 89, passed away on November 19, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Ridgeland, MS. He was born on October 28, 1930 to Felix Shurden and Altha Christopher Shurden.
He was a retired Baptist Minister and a retired educator of 25 years with the Oktibbeha County School District.
Joe loved the Lord and his family. He was an active and faithful member of Double Springs Baptist Church in Maben, MS. He loved his cows and was an avid gardener and loved gospel singing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Shurden and Altha Christopher Shurden; and one son, Bill Shurden.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Irene Avent Shurden of Starkville, MS; Joe Shurden (Suzie) of Starkville, MS, Bobby Shurden (Donna) of Gulfport, MS, Donnie Shurden (Lauren) of Hattiesburg, MS, Mark Shurden (Angel) of Conroe, TX, and Charles McClellan (Regina) of Mathiston, MS; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11:00-2:00 at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Mike Baham and Rev. Chris Fulgham will conduct the service. Burial will be in Clarkson Cemetery in Clarkson, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019