Mr. Gaylon Stallings passed away at his home in Douglastown on Thursday, September 12th, 2019.
He graduated from Maben High School and was a retired business owner.
Mr. Stallings, a lifelong resident of Douglastown, was born, lived, and died within a half mile radius of his home.
He was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church and was baptized as a child in a pond near his home.
Mr. Stallings was preceded in death by his parents Carl Stallings and Jesse V. Douglas Stallings and a sister Janell Stallings.
He is survived by his daughters Julie Stallings Gillis and Jennifer G. Stallings both of Columbus, MS; 6 grandchildren, Jason Mann, Lindsay Blankenship, Hayden Gillis, Hunter Griffin, Drake Griffin, and Tyler Henderson; 7 great grandchildren and his Aunt Joy Douglas Dodd of Maben, MS..
Visitation for Mr. Stallings will begin on Monday, September 16th, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Center Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. Services will be conducted by Rev. Gene O'Brian.
You can go online and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019