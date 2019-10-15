|
Betsy Stark, one of Starkville's oldest citizens, passed away peacefully at the age of 103 after a short illness at OCH Regional Medical Center on October 8, 2019. Born Elizabeth Jane Stark on June 19, 1916, she was known since childhood as Betsy. She was one of the last residents who had seen Starkville grow from a small farming community in the early years of the 20th century, experienced the hardships of the Great Depression and watches as her beloved hometown grew into a vibrant, sophisticated university and technology center.
After graduating from Starkville High School, she attended Mississippi State College for Women (now Mississippi University for Women), graduating with a B.A. degree and diploma in Plano. In the summer of 1940, she studied at the Chalif School of Dance in New York City.
After three years on the faculty of All Saints Episcopal High School and College in Vicksburg, she returned to Starkville to work for the Army Specialized Training Program at MSU. When that program terminated, she became Secretary for the Mississippi Association, Future Farmers of America. She then joined the Department of Home Economics Research as Research Assistant and Editor, and remained with them until her retirement in 1979.
Betsy was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Starkville-MSU Symphony Association, and the Starkville Community Theatre, where she served a term on the Board of Directors. She was also an active member of the Nocturne Music Club; Treasurer of the Community Youth Council; member of the Civic Coordinating Council; and worked as a volunteer for the American Red Cross, March of Dimes, Community Fund, and other charitable organizations.
In 1971, she was elected to the Board of Directors of the Golden Triangle Savings and Loan Association, one of the first women to serve on the board of a financial institution.
She was the organist of the First United Methodist Church for many years, and was later active in the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, having served a term on the Vestry, the Altar Guild and as President of the Episcopal Churchwomen.
Betsy was a gracious hostess, a lover of music and culture, an active supporter of her community, and a beloved figure to all her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and assorted kin. She will be greatly missed.
Betsy was the proud descendant of some of one of Mississippi's earliest pioneer families. The only daughter of Christopher Randolph Stark and Annie Reynolds Stark, she was predeceased by her three brothers, Christopher Randolph Stark, Theodore O. Stark, Sr., and William Reynolds Stark.
She is survived by her 10 nieces and nephews, William Dean Stark of Jackson, MS, William Reynolds Stark, Jr. (Kathy) of Mission Viejo, CA, Richard Lambeth Stark (Trudy) of Annapolis, MD, Theodore Osborn Stark, Jr. (Lynn) of Madison, AL, James Reynolds Stark (Rosi) of Fairfax, VA, Randolph Wilkinson Stark (LilliAnn) of Clifton, VA, Ann Stark Robinson (Steve) of St. George, UT, Mary Stark Gunderson (Jon) of Spicewood, TX, Elizabeth Stark Kline of Frederick, MD, and Mary Stark McGeehan (John) of Frederick, MD.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Starkville. A graveside service will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Welch Funeral Home.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betsy's memory to the Palmer Home for Children at www.palmerhome.org/donate or Starkville Public Library.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019