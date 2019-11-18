|
Walter C. "Buddy" Stewart passed away on November 15, 2019. Mr. Stewart was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandchild. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and all the tall tales that went with it and a master of all trades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Louise Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lynn Buckner Stewart of Starkville, MS; sons, Chad Bowen (Peggy) of Burnsville, MS and Walter (Jimmy) Stewart (Amy) of Starkville, MS; daughter, Leslie Addison (Jon) of Isola, MS; grandchildren, Railey, Alyssa, Ashlyn, Lane, Jay, and Casey; and great grandchild, Olivia Claire; sister, Betty Self of Crawford, MS; and nephew, Stanley Self and several other nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services for Mr. Stewart, however, there will be a visitation from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019