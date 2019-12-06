|
Jean Comans Teasley, 87, of Ridgeland, passed away on December 3, 2019 at The Blake At Township in Ridgeland. Jean was born on July 16, 1932 to John William and Evie Shaw Comans in Neshoba County Mississippi. Upon graduation from Stratton High School and East Central Junior College, Jean moved to Starkville, MS to work for the Mississippi Agricultural Extension Service. Jean met the love of her life and married Harry H. Teasley, Jr. on July 11, 1954. Jean loved flowers and keeping her yard well manicured. She loved the Lord and read her Bible everyday.
Jean will be greatly missed, but we celebrate her reunion with her Heavenly Father. Jean is survived by her loving Son, Harry Paul Teasley of Ridgeland, MS; Brother, Gorden Comans (Beth) of Leeds, AL and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Evie Comans; Husband: Harry H. Teasley, Jr. ; Sisters: Vernie Comans and Bernice Beyer; Brothers: Raymond, Hubert, Johnny and Paul Comans.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm with funeral services following at the Natchez Trace Funeral Home, Madison, MS. Burial will follow in the Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville, MS.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019