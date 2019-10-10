|
|
|
Lady Mary Thompson passed away on October 8, 2019 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. She was born on July 24, 1930 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Ashley Craig and Lady Edith Sweet Craig and grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mrs. Thompson attended MSCW and Mississippi State College and eventually met and married John R. Thompson on June 29, 1950. She was involved in many civic and church organizations such as Friends of the Library, Salvation Army, charter member of the Junior Auxillary, Starkville Women's Club, United Methodist Women, and Lady-Jane Book Club. Lady Mary worked at Lolley Motor Company, North Mississippi Savings and Loan, Security State Bank and the Registrars Office at Mississippi State College. She was a consummate hostess and taught her daughters the gift of hospitality. She was a very loyal family member and friend. She was a role model in her devotion to her family and to the service of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John R. Thompson; son, Craig Thompson; and brother, Ashley Alan Craig .
She is survived by her daughter, Susan T. Phillips (Bill) of Augusta, Georgia; sister, Edith C. Heins (Robert Trotter) of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren, Becky Phillips of Greenville, South Carolina, and Chris Phillips of August, Georgia; niece, Natalie Campbell of El Cerrito, California; and nephew, David Heins of Charlottesville, Virginia.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Starkville, Mississippi, with the funeral service immediately following.
Pallbearers are as follows: Chris Phillips, Andy Bill Brooks, Ashley Brooks, Charlie Wax, Tom Monghan, and Glen Flurry, with Phillip Delivorias and Ted Mayden as Honorary Pallbearers.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019