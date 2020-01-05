|
Frances Pauline Benson Thompson was born on November 2, 1921 in North Augusta, South Carolina; the second child of Susan Lenora Williams Benson and Charles Greenwood Benson, both of Augusta, Georgia. She died on December 28, 2019 at 98-years old after spending many years in Starkville and contributing to the arts community.
She is survived by: Harold Thompson, her husband of almost 70 years; her brother, John Benson and his wife Jackie; her son J. Christopher Thompson, his wife Laura Mobley Thompson, and their daughter Suzanne Thompson Doerfer and her husband Andre Doerfer; her daughter Margaret Ann Thompson, her husband Walter Brown, and their two children Martin and Lena Thompson Brown; her son John Thompson; and her son Charlie Thompson.
Her father was a civil engineer and graduate of Georgia Tech. He spent 10 years in the Philippines at the turn of last century and built the road from Manila to Baguio. He was a surveyor for the US Government and he moved his family to several locations during Frances' childhood. Her mother was an author of several books, including Berry Benson's Civil War Book: Memoirs of a Confederate Scout and Sharpshooter & Scout, based on her Father-in-Law's war journals, and one of the references used by Ken Burns in his Civil War documentary.
Her family encouraged Frances to develop her artistic talents, which were clearly evident from a young age. Frances earned her Diploma in Drawing and Painting from the Maryland Institute of the Arts in Baltimore. At that time, the curriculum required five years to complete; the same course of study for which the Institute now offers the Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. After completion of her studies at the Maryland Institute of the Arts, Frances specialized in painting portraits. She pursued the study of portraiture on a scholarship at the Arts Students League in New York City for a period of two years. During that time, Frances supported herself through a progression of several types of employment. She designed window displays for famous New York department stores. She also worked as an usher in Carnegie Hall, and had the opportunity to witness performances of many world-renowned performers; including conductor Arturo Toscanini. During World War II, Frances worked for the Red Cross. She met her husband Harold Thompson while pursuing post-graduate study in painting with noted artist, Lamar Dodd, at the University of Georgia in Athens. Harold and Frances were married on August 9, 1951 in Ann Arbor , Michigan.
Memorial Service:
Friday, January 10, 4:00 PM, Reception Following
Trinity Presbyterian Church
607 Hospital Road
Starkville, MS 39759
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Starkville Area Arts Council in memory of Frances Thompson.
https://starkvillearts.networkforgood.com/projects/81674-support-saac-s-annual-campaign
Instructions:
1. On the donor page, please type in your amount and type your name.
2. Change "monthly" to "one time."
3. Choose "memorium" and type in "Frances Thompson."
4. The next page asks for your spouse (don't know why) and if you don't have one, then any name should do.
5. The final page is your payment information. That's it!
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020