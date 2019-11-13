|
|
|
Ms. Helen O'Bannon Tollison, 80, passed from this life on the morning of November 11, 2019. A long-time resident of Starkville, she was retired from a 25-year career at Mississippi State University where she was a much-loved and respected member of the Comptroller's Office staff. She was a long-time member of the Starkville First Baptist Church and the Dorcas Sunday School Class and enjoyed cooking, gardening, family and MSU athletics. She maintained a wonderful spirit and upbeat attitude through all that life brought her, always showing a deep love and dedication to her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Danny Tollison and daughter-in-law, Athena Little both of Madison, Al; sister, Edris O'Bannon of Ridgeland, MS and Grandsons, Jesse Tollison of Los Angeles, CA and Caleb Tollison of Tuscaloosa, AL. She was preceded in death by her Father, Summer O'Bannon; Mother, Ella Reed O'Bannon; Brothers, Mizell, Morris and Elondrie O'Bannon; and Sister, Clannis Turner.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Maben, MS. Rev. Clifton Curtis will conduct the service.
Memorial donations may be made to: , P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019