Charles "Tuby" Tubertini, formerly of Greenville, passed away at his home in Starkville on December 29, 2019. He was born in Greenville, MS on November 8, 1932 to Bruno and Mary Landi Tubertini, Sr. and was 87 years old.
Tuby graduated from Greenville High School in 1950. After graduation he joined the US Navy where he worked in the boiler room of the USS Dionysus until 1955. He then married his high school sweetheart JoAn Shelton, and they were married for almost 65 years. Tuby worked as a traveling salesman for Baird & Co. Wholesale Hardware covering the ArkLaMiss territory for over 40 years until his retirement and move to Starkville. Tuby loved to play golf and played almost every day once he retired. He also loved horse racing and was a marathon runner in his 50's. Tuby loved to sing was known for his voice. He sang in the church choir at St. Joseph Greenville for many years. He was a 56-year member of the Knights of Columbus. Tuby organized an email database of several hundred Greenville High School 1950-1955 alumni and kept everyone connected. He served on the committee to create and fund an endowed scholarship in honor of their favorite English teacher at GHS, Nell Thomas. He loved living in Starkville and Mississippi State sports, attending all football, baseball, and men's and women's basketball games until he was no longer able.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bruno Tubertini, Jr., and his sisters Rose T. Parkerson and Gloria T. Tucker. He is survived by his wife JoAn, daughter Lainie Anthony (Marc), and granddaughters Jamie and Emily, all of Starkville, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12:30-2:00 with the funeral Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greenville, or the Nell Thomas Endowed Scholarship at Delta State University.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020