Ms. Julia Mae Tucker, 98, of Starkville, MS died on May 23, 2020 in Starkville, MS.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Public Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at Public Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store