Bettye Sue Pruitt Tumey

December 16, 1951-May 12, 2020



Bettye, a retired caregiver and long time resident of Starkville, passed peacefully at her daughter's home in Mobile, AL after a 2.5 year battle with cancer.



Bettye was born in Kilmichael, MS to the late Jimmy Harold and Mary Etta (Nail) Pruitt. She is survived by her two children, Michael Pruitt of Moss Point, MS and Christa Morrison (Steve) of Mobile, AL. Three granddaughters who were the joy of her life MaryGrace, Madelyn and Mallory Morrison, all of Mobile, AL. Brothers Jimmy Pruitt (Diane) of Kosciusko, MS and Benny Pruitt of Grenada, MS. Sisters Rachel Tew of Mobile, AL and Mary Linda Cain (Terry) of Portland, TX. She also has a host of cousins, nieces and nephews whom she adored. She was predeceased by her little brother Donald Wayne Pruitt.



There will be a private family gathering to scatter her ashes per her wishes at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forest Hill Church of God (memo-benevolence fund) 5508 Moffet Rd Mobile, AL 36618 or memorialize her by performing an act of kindness for a soul in need.



The family would like to thank the pastoral staff and congregation of Forest Hill Church of God for their unwavering love and support. Also, Mitchell Cancer Institute and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care.

