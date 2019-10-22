|
|
|
Sara Valentine, 78, of Lawrenceville, GA died October 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Dr. Frank Cox officiating. Burial will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Ellisville Cemetery, Ellisville, MS. Ms. Valentine, a native of Ellisville, MS was a member of North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA and was retired after many years as Assistant Registrar with Mississippi State University. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Dr. Keith McBroom of Lawrenceville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lisa Valentine of Deltona, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Rosiland Todd of Seneca, SC; grandchildren, Sean Valentine, Katherine Lynn and her husband, Caleb, Clay McBroom; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Metro Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1026 Old Peachtree Rd., NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 (770)995-9055. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019