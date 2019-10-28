|
Margie Lemon Waldrop, 91, born April 17, 1928 in Spring, TX, passed away on October 27, 2019 at her residence in Starkville, MS. Mrs. Waldrop was salutatorian of her graduating class at Spring High School. She trained and worked as a nurse at Heights Hospital in Houston, TX and worked in the burn unit of Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, TX as well as the Medical Corps in the Army in the Korean War, where she met her husband, John Eston Waldrop, Jr. of Thaxton, MS and later married in 1956. After honorable discharge they later moved to Starkville and she studied horticulture at Mississippi State University. She became a fulltime homemaker and animal rescuer. She was a member of Starkville Church of Christ for decades.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Myron Linn Lemon and Clara Brill Lemon; and husband of 41 years, John E. Waldrop, Jr., who passed away in 1996.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Waldrop Perry (Dewayne) and their son, John Gregory Perry of Madison, MS, and Bethany Waldrop Keiper of Starkville, MS.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Minister Perry Jinkerson will conduct the service. Burial will be in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, 510 Industrial Park Road, Starkville, MS 39759 or Sunnybrook Children's Home 222 Sunnybrook Rd, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019