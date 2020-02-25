|
|
|
Mary Zell Walker, 89, passed away on February 23, 2020 at Mississippi Care Center of Raleigh, MS. She was a retired instructor with the Mississippi Vocational Rehabilitation Center of Starkville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Burney Walker; parents, Shed and Mabel Watson Petty; and son, Larry Walker, Sr.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Donna Coleman Walker of West Point, MS; sister, Elizabeth Palmer (Richard) of El Paso, TX; grandchildren, Larry Walker, Jr. (Pam) of Byram, MS, Brad Walker (Monica) of Mendenhall, MS, and Misty McAlpin (Chad) of Mize, MS; and eight great grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. Graveside services will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Clear Springs Primitive Cemetery in Maben, MS.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020