Dorothy "Kay" Wamble, age 75, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Choctaw Nursing Center in Ackerman, MS.
Ms. Wamble was born June 6, 1946 in Aberdeen, MS to Dout and Dot Wamble. The family soon moved to Starkville, where they would make their permanent home. After graduating from Starkville High School, Kay attended Mississippi State University where she received her Bachelor's degree in Library Sciences. Her love of reading and books led her to working in the Starkville Public Library and eventually to opening her own bookstore, Books and Things. After retirement she remained active in the library at First Baptist Church, where she also served in the Children's ministry and women's missions. She could always be found reading stories to the little ones, helping with arts and crafts, or passing out juice and cookies during Vacation Bible School. Her sweet smile and disposition greeted all who crossed her path.
Ms. Wamble was preceded in death by her parents, Dout and Dot Wamble, as well as her brother, Ed Wamble.
She is survived by her niece, Karen Taylor (Ryan) of Starkville, and nephew David Wamble (Haley) of Chapel Hill, NC, as well as her great nieces and nephews, Mikala Taylor of Biloxi, Anna Hayden and Logan Taylor of Starkville, and Dout and JD Wamble of Chapel Hill, NC.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 11, 2020 at 2 pm in Memorial Garden Park, 9036 Oktoc Road.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020