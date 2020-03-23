|
Jessie Mayon Watkins, age 85 of Loganville, went to his heavenly
home on
March 20, 2020. He was born in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi to the
late Irvin W. Watkins and the late Nora Livingston Watkins. He was
preceded in death by his son, the late Jessie Dwayne Watkins, his
daughter, the late Yalonda Watkins Walker, his sisters, the late
Marceline Davis, the late Lois Adams, and the late Fontaine Lee, and
his
brother, the late Donald Wayne Watkins.
Surviving are, Wife of 62 years, Patsy G. Green Watkins; Son, Scott
Watkins; Grandson and wife, Jesse Walker and Mary Catherine; Son in
Law
and Wife, Kevin and Sarah Walker; Sisters, Odessa Odom and Irene
Green;
Brothers and Sisters in Law, Irvin and Ann Watkins, Jr., Theo and
Betty
Watkins; and many nieces and nephews; and many friends. He loved
his
family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 25th at 2:00 PM at
the
Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Hampton and the
Rev.
Wayne Durden officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven memory
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020