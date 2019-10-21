|
Jean Taylor Spikes of Starkville, MS passed away at her home on the morning of October 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. The oldest daughter of the late Guy F. Taylor, Sr. and Marie Carl Taylor, Jean was born in Isola, Mississippi on August 9, 1932. After graduating from Isola High School, Jean attended Sunflower Junior College (now Mississippi Delta Community College) on a basketball scholarship. She continued her education at Mississippi Southern College (now University of Southern Mississippi), where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education and a Master of Arts degree in English. A lifelong educator, Jean taught in the English Departments at the Alexander City (Alabama) State Junior College (now Central Alabama Community College), Mississippi State University, and the Golden Triangle Vocational Technical Campus of East Mississippi Junior College, where she retired in 1995 after 25 years of service.
Jean and her husband Paul were active members of First Baptist Church, Starkville for nearly 50 years, where she taught a ladies Sunday school class and helped in the Preschool department. She was a life-long learner and possessed a keen intellect. Her personal library included over 500 volumes on topics ranging from religion, historical biography and history, to architecture and current events. Jean and Paul loved the outdoors and took many camping and hiking trips to the western United States, including Alaska, Vancouver, B.C. and the Canadian Rockies.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Paul W. Spikes; her children, Dr. Michael P. Spikes of Jonesboro, AR and Guy B. Spikes (Sara) of Acworth, GA; two sisters, Judy Taylor of Memphis, TN and Polly Logan of Marshall, IL, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Walley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Guy F. Taylor, Jr.
Visitation will be at Welch Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow in the Welch Funeral Home chapel. Interment will be at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery, 9036 Oktoc Rd, Starkville, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Baptist Children's Village, P. O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060 or to the Children's Building fund at First Baptist Church, 106 East Lampkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Sanctuary Hospice and to Southern Hearts Homecare Agency.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019