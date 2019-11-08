|
John Edward Wells, age 72, passed away at his residence in Starkville, MS on November 7, 2019. John was retired from the Extension Service at Mississippi State University as a video producer. He held a master's degree from Mississippi State University. John was also a graduate of the Marion Military Institute and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. For John, his passion was music. As a Blues Drummer, he was known as "Boogie Daddy". He served as a DJ for the 91.1 music station at Mississippi State University.
A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS with the visitation from 1-2. A graveside service will follow immediately at Memorial Gardens Park in Starkville.
John is survived by 2 children, William Taylor Watkins of Manhattan, N.Y. and John Ashely Wells of Columbus, MS; sister, Shirley Tennyson of Manhattan, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Taylor Wells; parents, Willard I. Wells and Leona Shirley Wells; brother, Tom Wells.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019