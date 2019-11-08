Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Resources
More Obituaries for Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wells

Send Flowers
Wells Obituary
John Edward Wells, age 72, passed away at his residence in Starkville, MS on November 7, 2019. John was retired from the Extension Service at Mississippi State University as a video producer. He held a master's degree from Mississippi State University. John was also a graduate of the Marion Military Institute and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. For John, his passion was music. As a Blues Drummer, he was known as "Boogie Daddy". He served as a DJ for the 91.1 music station at Mississippi State University.

A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS with the visitation from 1-2. A graveside service will follow immediately at Memorial Gardens Park in Starkville.

John is survived by 2 children, William Taylor Watkins of Manhattan, N.Y. and John Ashely Wells of Columbus, MS; sister, Shirley Tennyson of Manhattan, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Taylor Wells; parents, Willard I. Wells and Leona Shirley Wells; brother, Tom Wells.

Visit www.welchfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guest register
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -