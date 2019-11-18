|
Edna Earle Brown Wells, Age 80, passed away at her residence in Starkville, MS on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, 201 West Lampkin Street in Starkville, MS. @ 2p.m. Visitation will be from 1:00 -2:00 with burial in the Enon Cemetery in Ackerman, MS. Services will be conducted by Reverend Dickie Bryan.
Edna was a co-owner of Wells Firestone store in Starkville. She loved the Lord, her family, and truly walked in faith as she enjoyed Gods beauty while sitting in her backyard enjoying her flowers, hummingbirds, and cardinals. A true Southern Belle that was a fighter and a very independent woman. She loved to travel and shop.
Edna is survived by her daughter Janet (Jan) Wells of Ridgeland, MS; sister, Gwen Mills of Starkville, MS; her grand dog, Kenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isiah Brown and Mary Dollar Brown; husband, Bobby L. Wells, Sr; son, State Trooper Bubba Wells.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NW Community College, Bubba Wells Memorial Scholarship Fund, Senatobia, MS 38668-1714 and Palmer Children Home in Columbus, MS 39701.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019