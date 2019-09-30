|
Ruby White was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandma who was born in Winston County, MS to Atha Mae Chandler Files and James Monroe Files on June 27, 1924. She spent most of her life in Winston and Oktibbeha counties in Mississippi prior to moving to Athens, AL in 2009. In her early years, she attended Gum Branch Community school in Winston County, Mississippi. She was part of a generation that survived the Great Depression, picked cotton by hand, killed hogs each fall, and slept on feather beds. On February 21, 1941, at the age of 16, she left home wearing her best dress and married John Thomas White, her husband of 50 years. She loved serving others and did so by praying for us, cooking wonderful southern food, and sewing beautiful quilts. She passed from this earthly life on September 28, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, stepmother Louise Jones (Mutt), husband John Thomas White, daughter Frances Bergeron (Don), son-in-law Jack Ivy, sister Sue Jones (Ervin), sister Helen Ansley (Collins) and brother James Files.
She is survived by her grandson Bob Ivy (Traci) Nashville, TN, grandson Jimmy Ivy Louisville, MS, son David White (Lisa) Athens, AL, , grandson Matthew White Birmingham, AL, grandson Austin White (Rachel) Auburn, AL, grandchildren SaraBeth, Nathan, Nicholas, Jennifer, and Samantha White all of Athens, AL and sister-in-law Florence Files Branson, MO. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Mickey Jones New Orleans, LA, Rodney Jones (Marilyn) Perdido Key, FL, Judy Johnston (Buddy) Sturgis, MS, Barbara Shurden (Hugh) Kosciusko, MS, Cathy White (Bernie) Starkville, MS, Deborah Ansley Addis, LA, Glenda Wyatt Brookhaven, MS, Gerry Cook (Roy) Germantown, TN, and Barbara Rohmann Woodstock, GA.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3rd at Welch's Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. Visitation will begin at noon followed by a 2 pm service. A brief graveside ceremony will be held immediately following the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Winston County, MS.
Memorials may be made to .
You can go online and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019