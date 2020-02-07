|
Aron Albert Whiteside, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, died February 5, 2020 from complications from a heart attack. He had been a resident of Louisiana for over 20 years. He retired at a young age due to ill health. Most of his young age was spent in construction work. He leaves many friends in Louisiana.
Aron was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Aldy Whiteside; and brother, Shan Whiteside.
He is survived by his father, Bob Whiteside and step-mother, Sallie; one sister, Kris Wells (Thomas); a brother, Russ Whiteside (Brittany); sister-in-law, Gayle Whiteside; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mississippi Wesley Foundation, PO Box MY, Mississippi State, MS 39762.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 8, 2020