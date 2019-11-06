|
Larry Whitmarsh, 68, passed away at his residence in Starkville, MS on November 5, 2019. He was a retired auto body man with Merritt Reed Body Shop, U.S. Army veteran, and an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Whitmarsh and Mary Browning Whitmarsh.
He is survived by his daughter, Jill Whitmarsh; son, David Whitmarsh; and grandson, Mason Whitmarsh, all of Florida; sister, Linda Kinsey of North Carolina; and brother, Scott Whitmarsh of Starkville, MS.
There are no planned services at this time.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019