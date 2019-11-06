Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Whitmarsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Whitmarsh

Send Flowers
Whitmarsh Obituary
Larry Whitmarsh, 68, passed away at his residence in Starkville, MS on November 5, 2019. He was a retired auto body man with Merritt Reed Body Shop, U.S. Army veteran, and an avid golfer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Whitmarsh and Mary Browning Whitmarsh.

He is survived by his daughter, Jill Whitmarsh; son, David Whitmarsh; and grandson, Mason Whitmarsh, all of Florida; sister, Linda Kinsey of North Carolina; and brother, Scott Whitmarsh of Starkville, MS.

There are no planned services at this time.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -