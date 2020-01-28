|
Madeline Scarborough Wilson, age 73, passed away peacefully at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Madeline graduated from Natchez-Adams County High School in 1964, where she was homecoming queen, and attended Mississippi State College for Women.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, Irwin and Gena Scarborough of Natchez. She is survived by her adoring husband of 54 years, Lawrence E. Wilson, whom she met in high school and married in 1965, her sons, Michael (West Point, MS) and Mark (Denton, TX), granddaughter, Madison (Starkville, MS and senior at Mississippi State), and brother, Irwin, Jr. (Gulfport, MS).
Madeline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. All of her family, including her many friends, loved her laugh and kind and gentle spirit. She was an ardent supporter of charitable causes, especially those involving children and their health.
A memorial service for family and friends, honoring Madeline, will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, February 1, at Welch Funeral Home, 201 West Lampkin Street in Starkville. Madeline said a number of times during her life that she wanted her memorial to be casual and filled with friendship, love and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to in Memphis, TN and /or Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson, MS.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020