Margaret (Peggy) Wolverton, 89, of Starkville, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at her home after a lengthy illness on November 16, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service on December 3 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Inurnment at the Church will follow the funeral service. Following the inurnment, friends and family are invited to the Church Fellowship Hall for a reception to celebrate Peggy's life.
Peggy was born in Miami, Florida, on March 10, 1930. She graduated from Miami Senior High School and attended Florida State University, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority, and earned her BS in Elementary Education in 1952.
Peggy married Robert Wolverton, Sr., a visiting Graduate Teaching Assistant in Classics, on September 13, 1952, and they enjoyed 67 wonderful years together.
Peggy worked as an Elementary School Teacher prior to becoming an involved full-time mother. After the children were grown, she worked part-time at Mississippi State University's Mitchell Memorial Library. She retired from Mississippi State University in order to spend more time with her six grandchildren and, eventually, four great grandchildren.
Peggy also participated in many city and campus organizations, including the M'Lady Garden Club, MSU/Starkville Symphony Chorus, MSU and Starkville Women's Clubs, of which she served as President, and various church groups. She was also a member of several bridge and dinner groups. Most of all, she was an avid cruise aficionado, having been on over 40 cruises to many locations throughout the world, including Alaska, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Robert Wolverton, Sr., her children Robert Wolverton, Jr. of Starkville, MS; Laurie Wolverton NeSmith (Johnnie) of Papillion, NE; Edwin Wolverton (Melissa) of Wilmington, NC; and Gary Wolverton (Michele) of Mobile, AL. She also leaves behind Kathy Wolverton of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren Andrew, Tim and Teresa Wolverton and great grandchildren Ruby, Wesley, Clark and Cole Wolverton; Jenessa and Jacob NeSmith; and Mary Beth Wolverton.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Bernice Jester.
Peggy's love of God, her church, and her family was matched by her joy of life and her kindness to all. If angels are sent to spread joy, love, and wisdom, Peggy was an example of mission accomplished.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 607 University Drive, Starkville, MS 39759. Friends can also go online and leave the family a condolence at www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
The family of Peggy Wolverton wishes to thank especially the Saint Joseph's Church community, Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literature, Dr. Ben Sanford, Ms. Peachie Gore and the extended healthcare team for their prayers, support and loving care.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019