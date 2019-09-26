Home

Services
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-6674
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
First John Missionary Baptist Church
Starkville, MS
Young Obituary
MR. GARVIN L. YOUNG, 70, of Starkville, MS died on September 21, 2019 in Starkville, MS;
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First John Missionary Baptist Church, Starkville, MS.
Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
