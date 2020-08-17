1/
Agnes Harned
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Beatrice Harned, beloved sister and aunt, passed away peacefully in the early hours of August 7, 2020, at MacKenzie Place in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was 94 years of age. A sweet and gentle soul, she will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.?Born at State College, MS, on 22 December 1925, Ms. Harned grew up on the Mississippi State campus. A 1943 graduate of Starkville High School, Ms. Harned attended Mississippi State College (now University), and then Colorado University at Boulder, where she was awarded the B.A. in English Literature, in 1947. She was a member of Chi Omega social sorority. From there, Ms. Harned moved to New York City, where she studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Art and pursued her interest in acting. After a long career of service, she retired from the New York City Department of Social Services, to Arlington, VA, and later moved to live with her widowed sister in Tucson, AZ, and then in Fort Collins, CO. She was a birthright Quaker.
Ms. Harned was preceded in death by her sister Ann Harned; her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Horace H. Harned, Sr., of State College, MS; and brothers Dr. Arthur Rice Harned, and Horace H. Harned, Jr.
Surviving Ms. Harned are her sister Helen Harned Downer, of Fort Collins, CO; her brother Wentworth Vail "Winky" Harned (Marilynn) of Williamsburg, VA; nieces and nephews Diane Downer Schock (Anthony), of Fort Collins, CO; Patricia "Trish" Downer, of Tucson, AZ; Cathy Downer Dorman of Fort Collins, CO; Margaret Ann Harned Chandler, of Starkville; Helen Harned Dillard (Jim), of Niceville, FL; Alice Harned Walters (Duane) of Starkville; Horace H. Harned III, of Starkville; E. Nathan Harned (Courtney) of Melfa, Virginia; and Alexandra Rice "Alex" Harned, of Nashville, TN; as well as a dozen great-nieces and -nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews.
A service honoring her life is to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice, bearing in mind Ms. Harned's love of both children and animals.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved