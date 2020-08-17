Agnes Beatrice Harned, beloved sister and aunt, passed away peacefully in the early hours of August 7, 2020, at MacKenzie Place in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was 94 years of age. A sweet and gentle soul, she will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.?Born at State College, MS, on 22 December 1925, Ms. Harned grew up on the Mississippi State campus. A 1943 graduate of Starkville High School, Ms. Harned attended Mississippi State College (now University), and then Colorado University at Boulder, where she was awarded the B.A. in English Literature, in 1947. She was a member of Chi Omega social sorority. From there, Ms. Harned moved to New York City, where she studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Art and pursued her interest in acting. After a long career of service, she retired from the New York City Department of Social Services, to Arlington, VA, and later moved to live with her widowed sister in Tucson, AZ, and then in Fort Collins, CO. She was a birthright Quaker.
Ms. Harned was preceded in death by her sister Ann Harned; her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Horace H. Harned, Sr., of State College, MS; and brothers Dr. Arthur Rice Harned, and Horace H. Harned, Jr.
Surviving Ms. Harned are her sister Helen Harned Downer, of Fort Collins, CO; her brother Wentworth Vail "Winky" Harned (Marilynn) of Williamsburg, VA; nieces and nephews Diane Downer Schock (Anthony), of Fort Collins, CO; Patricia "Trish" Downer, of Tucson, AZ; Cathy Downer Dorman of Fort Collins, CO; Margaret Ann Harned Chandler, of Starkville; Helen Harned Dillard (Jim), of Niceville, FL; Alice Harned Walters (Duane) of Starkville; Horace H. Harned III, of Starkville; E. Nathan Harned (Courtney) of Melfa, Virginia; and Alexandra Rice "Alex" Harned, of Nashville, TN; as well as a dozen great-nieces and -nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews.
A service honoring her life is to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
, bearing in mind Ms. Harned's love of both children and animals.