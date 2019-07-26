|
|
Albert Michael "Mike" Murphey, 67, died on July 9, 2019 in Austin, TX. He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2012. Born in Port Arthur, TX, in 1951, Mike grew up in Wappingers Falls, NY, and served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1975. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1977 with a B.S. in mathematics. In 1979, Mike returned to Starkville, where he owned and operated The Bicycle Shop for 32 years. Mike will be remembered for his support of competitive and recreational cycling as he contributed to the growth and popularity of the sport in Starkville by sponsoring races, organizing rides, training and mentoring aspiring riders, repairing bicycles, and helping build trails in the area. He was a kind-hearted, independent thinker whose shop was a hangout for fellow cyclists. Friends remember him as the one who waited for the slow rider, helped the beginners, and offered encouragement and advice. Many of these riders went on to become lifelong cyclists and accomplished racers. A one-time competitive chess player, Mike also loved animals (especially cats), gardening (especially roses), reading books, and old movies. When not cycling, Mike enjoyed intellectual conversations and debates with good friends along with fine wine and good beer. Mike is survived by his mother, Reba B. Murphey of Beaumont, TX; sisters Marilyn White of Austin, TX; Marcia Macdonald of Neenah, WI; Meg Harvey of Kountze, TX; and Melissa Maedgen of Rock Hill, SC. Mike's remains will be interred in Dentville, MS. Friends wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to get on a bike and think of Mike. He would like that.
Published in Starkville Daily News on July 27, 2019