HOUSTON - Alice Carolyn McGee Massey, 76, originally of Thorn, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center in Eupora, with her family by her side. She was born February 17, 1943, to Bennie and Flora McGee. She lived for a time in Natchez where she was an operator at Bellsouth Telephone Co. She later moved to Sturgis and became a homemaker. She was a member of Thorn Church of God.?She is survived by her daughter Marilyn Massey of Mantee, her son John Massey & Kelly of Mathiston; three granddaughters: Holly Massey, Liz Massey & Summer Massey all of Mathiston; her sisters Sarah Funderburk of Ackerman, Ruth Howes of Gulfport, Regina Scarbrough & Billy of Starkville, and Lanell Friddle & Chuck of Ackerman; and the father of her children Felix Massey of Sturgis.?She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Flora McGee, and siblings Shirlene Gwynn, Rachel Williams and Curtis Lee McGee.?Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the Thorn Church of God with Reverend James Wells and Brother Stephen Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Ellzey Cemetery in Calhoun County. Visitation with the family will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Church.?Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston has the honor of serving this family.