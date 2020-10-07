Alice Fern Hudson Essig, devoted wife, loving mother, and friend to all passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Alice was born on February 19, 1931 in the community of Parthenon, Arkansas to John Edgar Hudson and Effie Stephens Hudson. She graduated from Harrison High School in Arkansas and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics with a minor in Nutrition from the University of Arkansas. In 1953, Alice married Werner Essig and to this union two children were born, Becky and Stephen.
Alice worked as the Director of Nutrition Services at Mississippi State University for 28 years before retiring. In retirement, she and Werner enjoyed volunteer work, playing bridge, and traveling. Alice attributes one of the amazing occurrences in her life as having visited the Parthenon in Greece.
She was a charter member of St. Luke Lutheran church and very active with many activities of the church. Alice and her husband helped organize the Lutheran Braille Center where they printed Braille books that were shipped all over the world, mostly Third World countries. She served as center director for 36 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Werner Essig, parents John Edgar Hudson and Effie Stephens Hudson, sisters Virgie Noe, Pauline Villines, and Vera Waters.
She is survived by her daughter Becky Murphy of Dallas, TX; son, Stephen (Kim) Essig of Niceville, FL.
A graveside service will be held at Memorial Garden Park on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Palmer Home or the Alice Essig Endowed Student Scholarship (Nutrition Scholarship), MSU Foundation P.O. Box 6149 Starkville, MS 39762.
Alice would like to give a special thanks to her good friend and caregiver Ms. Mary C. Tate.
