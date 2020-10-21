Allan Holder Tucker of Starkville, Mississippi died Friday, October 16, 2020, on his 86th birthday. Surviving family members are his wife Barbara Hayden Tucker, daughters and sons in law, Laura and Terry Haynes, Pam and Jon DeLaCruz, and Cindy and Marty McLoed. Son Bill preceded him in death. He was "Popa Tucker" to grandchildren Chris Haynes (Amanda), Amy Haynes, Nik Tucker, Brittany Tucker, Neely McLoed, Oliver McLoed, Kim DeLaCruz, and Melanie DeLaCruz. Great-grandchildren are Deacon, Lena, and Cassie Haynes. There are many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and lifelong family friends that called him "brother" or "Uncle Allan".

Allan was born in 1934 in the Self Creek Community, west of Starkville, Mississippi. Born to Verna Neely Tucker and Allan H. Tucker Sr. with two adoring older sisters, Verna Ramsey and Jessie Hamilton. All have preceded him in death.

Childhood on a farm influenced Allan to develop an interest in agriculture early while following his grandfather Jess Neely around the family property. He was active in 4-H and owned his own dairy cows in high school and college. He liked to joke his cows were named after his dates. Luckily for Barbara, the cows were gone when she met him.

After a trip to Greece as an agricultural exchange student, Allan toured around the U.S. giving talks regarding Grecian agriculture to various civic and agricultural groups who had sponsored his trip. He was able to visit Greece again 60 years later.

Allan went on to major in dairy science at his beloved Mississippi State University. He worked for the Mississippi Extension Service and continued his interest in 4-H by working as a contest judge. His job with the Extension service led to him meeting the love of his life, Barbara. A celebration of their 60 years of marriage was held this past February.

Allan's Mississippi National Guard unit was called into Army active service briefly during the time of the Cuban missile crisis. He downplayed his service time knowing that others served in more dangerous capacities.

A 42-year career in the Farm Mortgage, Farm Management, and Real Estate divisions of Prudential Insurance Company started in the Mississippi Delta and took his family to several towns including Blytheville, Arkansas; Cordova, Tennessee; Carmel, Indiana; and Germantown, Tennessee. Many great friends were made while working for Prudential.

Allan had a big heart and many organizations received the benefit of his leadership and business skills. While in Blytheville, he was a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and choir member of First Baptist Church, as well as a charter member of the Kiwanis Club, and Director of Crowley Ridge Girl Scout Council and band parent chaperone and concession grill master.

Choosing Starkville as his and Barbara's retirement home, Allan knew he would have unlimited entertainment opportunities with his beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs. He was a super fan, loving the Bulldogs through euphoric winning seasons and remaining faithful through the losses.

If there wasn't a ball game, Allan loved to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Before there was a fancy Habitat truck, there were "Three Old Men and a Trailer" driving around collecting donations. He was also on the Habitat Board but truly enjoyed donating his time. Just last month he was helping to haul furniture into the Resale store.

Allan also enjoyed membership in Starkville Rotary Club and the Quarterback Club and looked forward to these meetings every week.

Allan enjoyed singing (and socializing) with the First United Methodist Church choir and Men for The Master group. Allan made trips to the Methodist children's home where he helped to paint their gym. He also volunteered several years reading to 3rd graders in the Oktibbeha County schools. He looked forward to these visits.

Most of all, Allan enjoyed having his family all together. Thanksgiving was one of his favorite times of the year. He felt there was nothing better than a house full of family and a Bulldog game to go to. He will be remembered for the love and time he gave to others.

A recent diagnosis of Myelofibrosis led to Allan slowing down in the last three weeks as his body began to be overcome by the blood disease. His family and friends will always remember him as the kind, generous servant he was.

The family will gather the week of Thanksgiving to honor and celebrate the life of their dear husband, dad, Popa and uncle at Starkville United Methodist Church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited to family. Online live streaming of the service will be available once details are arranged. Memorials can be made to any of the following: Starkville-Oktibbeha Achieving Results (SOAR), Starkville FUMC, The Allan and Barbara Tucker Agricultural Scholarship at Mississippi State, or Starkville Habitat for Humanity.

