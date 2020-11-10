Allie Dorothy Lanier Oberst Mullins, formerly of Starkville, Mississippi, passed away in Panama City, Florida on September 20, 2020. Dorothy had moved to Florida in 2002 to be near her son Walter and daughter-in-law Gayle in Panama City Beach.

Dorothy was born to Allie Eudora (Mathews) Lanier and Eugene Banks Lanier in Starkville on November 2, 1921. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Starkville. Dorothy graduated from Starkville High School in 1939, attended Mississippi State University and was a member of Chi Omega. Following her marriage to Walter M. Oberst II in Starkville in 1941, the newlyweds moved to Memphis. There they welcomed their only child Walter M Oberst III on September 4, 1942.

Following Walter's death in 1948, Dorothy and little Walter returned to the family home in Starkville. Back home, Dorothy balanced a life between motherhood, caring for elderly family members and full-time employment. Dorothy worked at Mississippi State University in the nuclear engineering department. After many years of service to her beloved alma mater, she retired in 1975.

On October 19, 1977, Dorothy married John Alfred Mullins of Macon, MS. Dorothy and Jack enjoyed 21 years together, often traveling to see family members and pursing a passion in antiques. They could often be found entertaining family and friends under the pecan trees behind Dorothy's family home on Gillespie Street. In addition to entertaining, Dorothy was passionate about bridge. She was also a member of the Pilot Club and the Women's Professional Club of Starkville. Following Jack's death in October of 1998, Dorothy remained in Starkville until she followed her son Walter to Florida in 2002.

Dorothy was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Eugene Banks Lanier II, first husband Walter, second husband Jack, her only child Walter in February of 2011. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Gayle Oberst of Panama City Beach; nephew Eugene Banks Lanier III of Holly Springs, MS; step-sons John A. Mullins Jr. of Knoxville, TN and Barnett P. Mullins of Quinlan, TX; step-grandchildren Neil B. Mullins of Quinlan, TX, Robert F. Odom II of Denison, TX and Robin Odom Thomas of Austin, TX; step great-grandchildren Candace Mullins, Hunter and Kaelyn Odom, and Andrew and Sam Thomas. Dorothy also leaves behind much beloved cousins: Roy and Lucy Carpenter of Starkville, Clare and Scott Herrick of Georgia, Linda and Doug Alexander of Starkville and Lida Sylvia McWilliams of Oklahoma.

Due to the pandemic, the family will host a memorial for Dorothy in the Spring of 2021 in Artesia, MS. A time and place will be determined later.

