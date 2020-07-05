Amelia Simmons Lewis, age 91, devoted wife, wonderful mother and beautiful homemaker, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Columbus, MS.
Mrs. Lewis was born in Magnolia, MS on November 10, 1928. A long-time resident of Gulfport, MS, she most recently resided at Montgomery Gardens in Starkville, MS. She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1946 and Millsaps College earning a BA Degree in Education. Mrs. Lewis was married for 65 years to Dr. Guy Charles Lewis, Jr, who passed away June 26, 2020. Mrs. Lewis was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gulfport. She also was a member; of the Gulfport Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary, Gulfport Garden Club, and Merry Maskers Mardi Gras Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O.O. and Mamie Simmons; and siblings, Frances Mikell and Gene Fairburn.
Survivors include her children, Gloria (Shelby) Howell of Amory, MS, Susan (Mike) Homan of Memphis, TN, Guy (Cecilia) Lewis, III of Collierville, TN and Jean Ann (Andrew) Williams of Starkville, MS; her grandchildren, Chase (Mandy) Howell, John Howell, Olivia Homan, Jesse Homan, and Elisabeth (Brad) Hamner; and her great-grandchildren, Samuel Guy Howell and Ellie Kay Howell, nephews; Bruce Fairburn, Glenn Mikell, and Collins Mikell.
Out of respect for the current pandemic's social distancing and reduced gathering guidelines, there will be a private graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery for Dr. and Mrs. Lewis on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, where the service will be Live Streamed for the public and extended family at 10 a.m.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be signed, and the Live Stream viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Gulfport, building fund (https://fumc-gulfport.org/give
