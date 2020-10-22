Ann Chenney passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 15, 2020, in Columbus, MS. A private graveside service was held for the family at Memorial Gardens Friday directed by Lowndes Funeral Home officiated by Matthew Dowdy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Ann was born April 10, 1934, in West Point to the late Cliff and Martha Cox. She graduated from West Point High School. Ann and Floyd Chenney were married on June 14, 1952. They were blessed with nearly 60 years of an exceptionally happy marriage and enjoyed the last fourteen years in retirement. A member of the Starkville Church of Christ, she had taught two generations of small children and loved them all. Ann retired from Mississippi State University as an Administrative Assistant in the President's Office with forty-five years of service. After retiring, her favorite title became simply, Grammie. Ann used her organizational skills to show love to her family and friends as she continued to keep a calendar sending over 150 birthday cards, anniversary cards, and newspaper clippings as well as personal letters each year.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a baby brother, Billie Mack Cox; a sister, Jane Cox Taggart; her daughter-in-law, Melissa Chenney; and grandson, Benjamin Dowdy.

Ann is survived by her two children, Erle Floyd Chenney and Carol Ann Chenney Dowdy; her grandsons: Nicholas Dowdy, Michael Dowdy, Matthew Dowdy (Leah); one granddaughter, Betsy Powell (David); and great-grandchildren, Sophie Dowdy, Hunter Powell, Wes Powell; one sister, Patti Cox Orman (Roger); and two namesakes, Anne Howell Stricklin and Anne Formby Hutton.

Memorials may be made to Sunnybrook Children's Home, P. O. Box 1497, Ridgeland, MS 39158-9950. Ann was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

