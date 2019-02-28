Annie Catherine Morgan Husmann, 99, passed away on February 25, 2019 at Starkville Manor. She was a retired school teacher with Starkville Public schools and member of First Baptist Church in Starkville. She enjoyed mentoring young people, was a prayer warrior, and was a huge Mississippi State University baseball fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Wilfred Charles Husmann; and her parents, J.K. Morgan, Sr. and Ada Dunn Morgan. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Smith (Ernie) of Columbus, MS and Mary Bestor (Clint) of Lacey's Spring, AL; sister, Frances Langerfeld; grandchildren, Stephen Smith, Susan Lollar, Andy Bestor, and Michael Bestor; and six great grandchildren. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:30-2:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Rev. David Langerfeld will conduct the service. Burial will be in Oddfellows Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to: The J. K. Morgan, Sr. Scholarship Fund within the MSU Extension Service, MSU Foundation, P. O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762. Online donations made at: www.msufoundation.com and designate your gift for the J. K. Morgan, Sr. Scholarship Fund; First Baptist Church Senior Adult Ministry, 106 E. Lampkin St., Starkville, MS 39759; or to . You can leave the family an online condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary